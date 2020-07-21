Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 93,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE MTX opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

