Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

