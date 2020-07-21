Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,909 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

