Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6,456.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

