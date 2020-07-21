Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,256 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 948,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 458,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 99,611 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 398,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 211,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 145,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.