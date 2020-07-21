Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $29,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $6,628,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $5,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE MCY opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 66,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,084,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,350,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

