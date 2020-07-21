Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.94% of Fox Factory worth $47,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $24,637,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 585,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 117,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities cut Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

FOXF opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

