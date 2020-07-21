State Street Corp Has $47.42 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.77% of Rambus worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rambus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Rambus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rambus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rambus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of RMBS opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $193,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

