State Street Corp Has $47.93 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of Ingevity worth $47,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ingevity by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ingevity by 38.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ingevity by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NGVT opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

