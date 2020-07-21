Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.98% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $47,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,504,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,076,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,891,095. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.