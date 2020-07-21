M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in M/I Homes by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

