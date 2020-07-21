Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 305.0% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 200,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 150,866 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 271.5% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

