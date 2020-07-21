State Street Corp Boosts Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.22% of Great Western Bancorp worth $47,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

GWB stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $708.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

