Royal Bank of Canada Sells 800 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 41.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 14.4% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 26.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

