State Street Corp Buys 10,339 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $47,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

ESGR stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $213.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $365.71 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

