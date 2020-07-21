Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $371,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,518 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $198,922.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cardlytics Inc CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock
Cardlytics Inc CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares
Halma Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group
Halma Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines
KONE OYJ/ADR’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KONE OYJ/ADR’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KONE OYJ/ADR Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley
KONE OYJ/ADR Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report