Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $371,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,518 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $198,922.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

