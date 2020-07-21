Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,490.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 134,610 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

