Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jul 21st, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Halma stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

