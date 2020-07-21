Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.