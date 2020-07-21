Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVPAF. TD Securities raised Ivanhoe Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $4.50 to $2.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IVPAF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

