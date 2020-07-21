KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KNYJY stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

