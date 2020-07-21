KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

