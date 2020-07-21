Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New $14.50 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.10.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

