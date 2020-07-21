Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Metro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $43.66 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

