Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMOIY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Premier Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.50 on Monday. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.