Osterreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Osterreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank downgraded Osterreichische Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Osterreichische Post from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS OSTIY opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. Osterreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Osterreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Osterreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osterreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cardlytics Inc CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock
Cardlytics Inc CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Stock
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,500 Shares
Halma Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group
Halma Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines
KONE OYJ/ADR’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KONE OYJ/ADR’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KONE OYJ/ADR Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley
KONE OYJ/ADR Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report