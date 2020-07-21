Osterreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Osterreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank downgraded Osterreichische Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Osterreichische Post from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS OSTIY opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. Osterreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

