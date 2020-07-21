Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) PT Raised to $1.05 at Canaccord Genuity

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.95 to $1.05 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NGQRF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.91.
About Lumina Gold
