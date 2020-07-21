Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) PT Raised to $1.05 at Canaccord Genuity

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.95 to $1.05 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NGQRF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Lumina Gold

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

