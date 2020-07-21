Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PRLE stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile
