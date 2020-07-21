Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PRLE stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

