carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45.

carsales.com Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

