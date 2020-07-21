carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.