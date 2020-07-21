Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Toga stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Toga has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

About Toga

Public Bank Berhad engages in the consumer banking, retail commercial lending, and private unit trust businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and gold investment accounts; and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, UNIFLEX, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

