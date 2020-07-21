Knoll (KNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Shares of KNL opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Knoll has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

