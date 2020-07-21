Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.10 million. Wingstop reported sales of $48.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $230.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.83 million to $234.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $252.47 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $263.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

