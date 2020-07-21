Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shizuoka Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY opened at $69.70 on Monday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $77.65.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards.

