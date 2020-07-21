Eight Capital Boosts K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$6.50

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.58. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

