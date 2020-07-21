SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at Eight Capital

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.93 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$282,009.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,250,008.97. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,589,765.50. Insiders have sold a total of 287,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,014 in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

