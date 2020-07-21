Siemens’ (SIEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Siemens from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

SIEGY opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that Siemens will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.