Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $2.32 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

