SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $38.80 on Monday. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

