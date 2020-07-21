Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,973 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of The Rubicon Project worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

RUBI stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

