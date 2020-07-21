Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,560 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Territorial Bancorp worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 134,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBNK. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

