Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of Parke Bancorp worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 227,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,912.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.