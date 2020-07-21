Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 23,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

