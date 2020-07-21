Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Cerus worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,112,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $921,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,959 shares of company stock worth $2,333,550 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.