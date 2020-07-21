Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Graham worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 17.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graham by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Graham by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Graham had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

