AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,645,000 after buying an additional 3,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,598,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

