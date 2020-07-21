Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 10,621.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

