Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,231 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Systemax were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 841,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.