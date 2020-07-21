Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,415 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $421.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

