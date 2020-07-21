Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 679.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Purple Innovation worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 in the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.