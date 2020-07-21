Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $566,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of ZIX worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 93.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

