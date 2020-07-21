Morgan Stanley Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 136.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,812,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 133.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.